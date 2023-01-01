Lake Göy Göl

South of Göygöl are numerous woodland restaurants, then after Hacikənd the road emerges onto a ridge with magnificent views of the Lesser Caucasus range, crowned by the beaklike peak of Mt Kyapaz (Kəpəz Dağı). Further still, edged with forests and a few hotels, lies the much vaunted lake for which Göygöl is named. Higher, arguably more beautiful, and much less developed is Lake Maral Göl, 7km beyond.

A chartered taxi from Göygöl visiting all of the above costs from around AZN30 return. Allow at least three hours.