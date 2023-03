Directly in front of the Maiden's Tower are assorted archaeological diggings at what some consider to be the site where Jesus' disciple St Bartholomew was martyred. Set back is a small, former market-square area now used as an open-air exhibition for a selection of historic stones.

Technically you're supposed to have a Maiden's Tower ticket to enter but it's entirely effortless to look down onto the site from the surrounding walkways or a little teahouse that rings its northern rim.