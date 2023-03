This landscaped park from 1775 is dotted with open meadows and criss-crossed by paths lined with elm, lime, chestnut and maple trees. You can kick a ball in one section, let the kids stage a riot in a playground in another, or visit the porcelain museum. The park contains the city's oldest baroque garden. Among the park's most eye-catching features are the austere Flaktürme (flak towers) in its northern and western corners.