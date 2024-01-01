Rossauer Kaserne

This huge red-brick complex, today housing the police, Defence Department and Vienna’s traffic office, was originally built as a barracks after the 1848 revolution. It’s a rather fanciful affair, replete with pseudo-medieval turrets and massive entranceways; it was restored after being damaged in bombing during WWII.
