Sigmund Freud Museum

Sigmund Freud is a bit like the telephone – once he happened, there was no going back. This is where Freud spent his most prolific years and developed the most significant of his groundbreaking theories; he moved here with his family in 1891 and stayed until forced into exile by the Nazis in 1938. The museum was closed at the time of writing, and is due to reopen in mid-2020.

Freud's youngest daughter, Anna, helped to transform the apartment into this museum in 1971. A mirror she gave to her father, which hangs in his study window, is perhaps the most haunting artefact in the collection, along with the scarcely transformed waiting room area. Different thematic exhibits take over the former living areas each year and a window-front installation space downstairs is given over to various contemporary artists. A contemporary art collection, in memory of Viennese artist Franz West, is also occasionally on show.