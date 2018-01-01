Welcome to Klagenfurt

Klagenfurt may not be up there with Vienna or Graz in terms of urban lifestyle, but it's an enjoyable, vibrant and sunny city with a compact Inner Stadt and offers easy access to lakeside villages on and around the beautiful Wörthersee. At the city’s western limit is the wide green space of Europapark along with Austria's largest bathing complex. It's a surprisingly lively place, both as a playground for partiers down at the lido in summer and as a university town the rest of the year.