Welcome to The Danube Valley

The Danube, which enters Lower Austria from the west near Ybbs and exits in the east near Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, carves a picturesque path through the province’s hills and fields. Austria’s most spectacular section of the Danube is the dramatic stretch of river between Krems an der Donau and Melk, known as the Wachau. Here the landscape is characterised by vineyards, forested slopes, wine-producing villages and imposing fortresses at nearly every bend. The Wachau is today a Unesco World Heritage site, due to its harmonious blend of natural and cultural beauty.

Read More