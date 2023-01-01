Freilichtmuseum Petronell

The open-air museum is the major attraction in Petronell-Carnuntum itself and lies on the site of the old civilian town. It includes ruins of the public baths and a totally reconstructed temple of Diana. Strapping young actors lead happily kitsch tours in tunics and togas, and you can buy replicas of Roman sandals and clothing here for your next toga party. The museum is very touristy, but nevertheless interesting and fun; descriptions everywhere are in Lingua Anglica.