York's imposing red-brick-and-stone courthouse has hosted plenty of nefarious characters since it started presiding over the town's moral standards in 1852. The cells here remained in use until 1981. These days you can wander through the courtroom and lock-up, plus the old stables and shingle-roofed troopers' cottage out the back.
York Courthouse Complex
West Coast Australia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.24 MILES
Next to the 117m pedestrian suspension bridge over the Avon, this striking black-clad centre honours the history, culture and environmental know-how of…
16.3 MILES
This natural pool on the Avon River is a significant Aboriginal site – as legend has it, the summer home of the Wargal, the giant snakelike creature that…
18.9 MILES
Part of WA's series of seven brilliant silo-art installations, spangled across the southwest wheat-belt region, Northam's towering rank of 16 silos has a…
29.13 MILES
Built in the 1860s using convict labour, this stone complex includes a courtroom, cells and stables, and operated as the Toodyay (then Newcastle) lock-up…
0.95 MILES
For a cracking view over York, the Avon River and the surrounding hills and wheatfields, find your way out past the town cemetery on the eastern side of…
0.02 MILES
A must for old-car enthusiasts (vintage, veteran and classic – do you know the difference?), York's main-street motor museum has everything from a basic…
0.49 MILES
Built in 1858, this museum houses some intriguing historical exhibits, paying respect to Ballardong culture, and has plenty of poignant old black-and…
18.12 MILES
On the outskirts of town, this mud-brick and hessian-sacking cottage was built in 1836 to house John Morrell, the first white fella to arrive in Northam…
Nearby West Coast Australia attractions
