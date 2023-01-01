This natural pool on the Avon River is a significant Aboriginal site – as legend has it, the summer home of the Wargal, the giant snakelike creature that created waterways and brought life to the land. It's customary to throw a handful of sand into the water out of respect. Follow the river southwest from the visitor centre for 3.5km along the river path called Dorntj Koorliny (Walking Together). Otherwise, take Fitzgerald Rd and continue to the end of Burlong Rd.

For some thorough natural history on the pool, check out www.wheatbeltnrm.org.au/sites/default/files/knowledge_hub/documents/burlongpoolhr.pdf.