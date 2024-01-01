Connor's Mill

Start at the top of this stately stone flour mill (1870) on the main street and descend through three floors of fantastical chugging machinery and explanatory displays that cover the milling process, along with local history. Entry is through the visitor centre next door.
Nearby West Coast Australia attractions
0.05 MILES
Tinged with Gothic influences, this rather austere red-brick church opened to all souls in 1862. The old timber floorboards and pews are original – as is…
0.24 MILES
Built in the 1860s using convict labour, this stone complex includes a courtroom, cells and stables, and operated as the Toodyay (then Newcastle) lock-up…
3.35 MILES
Operating continuously since the 1870s, this trad winery zeroes-in on sticky fortified wines: port, sherry, muscat and Marsala. It's 6km out of town, on…
11.34 MILES
Featuring granite outcrops, forests and bountiful fauna, the Avon Valley's eponymous national park is most easily accessed vie Toodyay on Morangup Rd,…
11.46 MILES
Part of WA's series of seven brilliant silo-art installations, spangled across the southwest wheat-belt region, Northam's towering rank of 16 silos has a…
13.62 MILES
This natural pool on the Avon River is a significant Aboriginal site – as legend has it, the summer home of the Wargal, the giant snakelike creature that…
13.8 MILES
On the outskirts of town, this mud-brick and hessian-sacking cottage was built in 1836 to house John Morrell, the first white fella to arrive in Northam…
13.83 MILES
Housed in Northam's National Trust–registered train station which operated from 1886 to 1966, this low-key museum showcases railway memorabilia, including…