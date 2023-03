Part of WA's series of seven brilliant silo-art installations, spangled across the southwest wheat-belt region, Northam's towering rank of 16 silos has a fabulously weird future-fantasy scene on one end by London artist Phlegm, and a dazzlingly colourful Aboriginal-inspired mural by Atlanta artist Hense at the other. Head out of town on the road to Toodyay – you can't miss it.