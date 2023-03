On the outskirts of town, this mud-brick and hessian-sacking cottage was built in 1836 to house John Morrell, the first white fella to arrive in Northam. The cottage also served as the town's first church, school, courthouse, shop and post office, and now houses various family heirlooms and early Northam memorabilia. Equally impressive are the two gnarled, ancient pepper trees out the front.