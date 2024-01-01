Trigg Beach

Good surf, with a hardcore group of locals who come out when the surf's up; dangerous when rough and prone to rips – always swim between the flags. Middle Eastern–inspired restaurant Island Market is a fantastic lunch or sunset option, or go more casual with Canteen's poke bowls, next door.
