Trigg Beach

Good surf, with a hardcore group of locals who come out when the surf's up; dangerous when rough and prone to rips – always swim between the flags. Middle Eastern–inspired restaurant Island Market is a fantastic lunch or sunset option, or go more casual with Canteen's poke bowls, next door.

  • Kings Park Bridge

    Kings Park & Botanic Garden

    7.24 MILES

    The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden…

  • Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, Australia

    Fremantle Prison

    12.03 MILES

    With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…

  • Part of the wreck of the Batavia at the Shipwreck Galleries.

    WA Shipwrecks Museum

    12.19 MILES

    Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…

  • Western Australian Maritime Museum

    Western Australian Museum – Maritime

    12.06 MILES

    Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…

  • Australia, Perth, Exterior

    Art Gallery of Western Australia

    8.01 MILES

    Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have…

  • Core Cider

    Core Cider

    24.92 MILES

    This hidden valley in Pickering Brook has sustained apple orchards since 1939. Take a one-hour tour through the trees on a tractor-pulled carriage, a 45…

  • The Basin

    The Basin

    14.79 MILES

    The Basin is Rotto's top family swim spot – a sheltered, natural sandy-floored pool, fringed by reefs to keep the waves at bay. It's a short cycle from…

  • Shark gliding above the viewing tunnel as patrons look on, Aquarium of Western Australia (AQWA)

    Aquarium of Western Australia

    3.85 MILES

    Dividing WA's vast coastline into five distinct zones (Far North, Coral Coast, Shipwreck Coast, Perth and Great Southern), AQWA features a 98m underwater…

1. Mettams Pool

0.83 MILES

On calm days, it's like a turquoise paddling pool with some of Perth's best snorkelling – think mottled reef with swaying seaweeds and similarly coloured…

2. Scarborough Beach

1.12 MILES

This is a popular young surfers' spot, so be sure to swim between the flags, as waves can be powerful. A $100-million revitalisation of the beachfront has…

3. Floreat Beach

3.26 MILES

A generally uncrowded beach, but waves can be on the dumpy side. There's decent swimming, surfing, a cafe, playground and a grassy, free BBQ area. Catch…

5. City Beach

3.91 MILES

Offers swimming, surfing, lawn and amenities. Following a significant redevelopment, there are two restaurants (we like Odyssea) and a pizzeria, public…

6. Lake Monger

5.91 MILES

In spring black swans and their cygnets waddle about the grounds – a meeting place for local birdlife – nonplussed by joggers circling the lake on the…

8. Swanbourne Beach

6.83 MILES

Safe swimming, and an unofficial nude and gay beach. From Grant St train station it's a 1.5km walk to the beach (2km from Swanbourne Station). Or catch…