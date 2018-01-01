The narrow, breathtaking gorges, hidden pools and spectacular waterfalls of Karijini National Park (https://parks.dpaw.wa.gov.au/park/karijini; admission per car $12) form one of WA's most impressive attractions. Adventurers and nature lovers flock to the rocky red ranges and deep, dark chasms, home to abundant wildlife and over 800 different plant species.

Read More

Kangaroos, snappy gums and wildflowers dot the spinifex plains, rock wallabies cling to sheer cliffs and endangered olive pythons lurk in giant figs above quiet pools. The park also contains WA's three highest peaks: Mt Meharry, Punurrunha (Mt Bruce) and Mt Frederick.

Summer temperatures reach extremes in the park (frequently over 40°C), so carry plenty of water. Winter nights are cold. At any time of year, choose walks wisely, dress appropriately and never enter a restricted area without a certified guide. Avoid the gorges during and after rain, as flash flooding does occur.

Read Less