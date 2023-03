Melbourne’s main sea terminal, Station Pier, has great sentimental associations for many migrants who arrived by ship in the 1950s and '60s, as well as for service people who used it during WWII and the relatives of those who departed for WWI. It has been in operation since 1854, when the first major railway in Australia ran from here to the city. These days, it's where the ferry Spirit of Tasmania, cruise ships and navy vessels dock.