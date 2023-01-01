This former gas plant lay derelict from the 1950s before finding new life as an arts and culture hub, with two free red-brick galleries, a theatre (check website for shows) and ultra dog-friendly parkland. You can meet local working artists Monday through Thursday on a pre-booked guided tour (adult/child $25/15), or come for the farmers market and open studios on the third Saturday of each month. Priscilla Jones Cafe (mains $11 to $18) has a peaceful outdoor seating area.