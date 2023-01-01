Bright Brewery

This brewery produces quality craft beers (sample six for $12) and beer-friendly food such as pizzas, beef burgers and meze boards. Guided tours and tastings occur at 3pm on Monday, Friday and Saturday ($18), and there's live blues on Sunday from 3pm. With 24 beer taps there's always seasonal brews and craft beers and ciders from around Victoria on offer.

For families there is plenty of outdoor seating and a kids' menu, and passionate beer fans can learn to be a brewer for a day ($360) – see the website for course dates.