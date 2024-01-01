A beautiful place to enjoy scenic harbour beach swims with views of Fort Denison, Chowder Bay is also a convenient rest point on the coastal walk between Taronga Zoo and Balmoral. There's a shark net, playground, picnic tables and plenty of grass, as well as good eating options in the former army barracks.
Chowder Bay Beach
Sydney
