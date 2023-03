Little Shark Island, off Rose Bay, makes a great picnic getaway. There's not a lot here except for toilets and drinking water – and at 250m by 100m, you'll soon have explored every inch of it. Captain Cook Cruises runs four ferries per day to the island from Circular Quay (jetty 6) and Darling Harbour (pier 26). If you get there yourself, by kayak, for example, you need to pay the $7-per-person park fee over the phone first.