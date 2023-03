The only things to distract you from serious beach time at divine Milk Beach are seaplanes and the glistening Sydney skyline. With wow-worthy harbour views and limited access, this isolated stretch of sand at the base of Hermit Bay is still one of the city's best-kept secrets. Heritage-listed Strickland House is out back, and clear, warm waters in front, at this tiny parcel of harbourside paradise.

It's also known for its annual New Year's Day party.