Visible from all over Sydney, this striking white lighthouse was built in the 1880s as an exact replica of the original Francis Greenway–designed structure (1818). It’s a pretty spot, with grassy lawns, heavenly ocean views and a clifftop trail extending to Watsons Bay. Before the lighthouse was built, a series of fires were lit along this coast to keeps ships away from the cliffs. Occasional tours run: check the website and book ahead.