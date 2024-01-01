Clontarf Beach

Manly

A long, low-lapping elbow of sand with bobbing yachts offshore, pretty Clontarf is popular with families, and has grassy picnic areas and a cafe.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bondi Beach, New South Wales, Australia

    Bondi Beach

    6.06 MILES

    Definitively Sydney, Bondi is one of the world’s great beaches. It’s the closest ocean beach to the city centre (8km away), has consistently good (though…

  • 500px Photo ID: 90468683 - The worlds most famous Bridge on the worlds most famous Harbour..Sydney Harbour. ..This makes for a perfect backdrop for the New Years Eve Fireworks

    Sydney Harbour Bridge

    4.06 MILES

    Sydneysiders love their giant 'coathanger', which opened in 1932. The best way to experience this majestic structure is on foot. Stairs and lifts ascend…

  • Boat mooring at Apple Tree Bay

    Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park

    12.01 MILES

    A spectacular mix of sandstone, Australian bushland and tranquil water vistas, this 14,928-hectare park forms Sydney’s northern boundary. It’s located 20…

  • 500px Photo ID: 45657584 - hornby lighthouse@watson bay

    Watsons Bay

    3.14 MILES

    Lovely Watsons Bay, east of the city centre and north of Bondi, was once a small fishing village, as evidenced by the heritage cottages that pepper the…

  • Sumatran Tiger

    Taronga Zoo Sydney

    2.66 MILES

    A 12-minute ferry ride from Circular Quay, this forested harbour hillside is full of kangaroos, koalas and similarly hirsute Australians, plus numerous…

  • A burning dawn sky above the beautiful Sydney Opera House.

    Sydney Opera House

    4.13 MILES

    Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, this magnificent building is Australia's most famous landmark. Visually referencing a yacht's sails, it's a…

  • North Head

    North Head

    2.67 MILES

    About 3km south of central Manly, spectacular North Head offers dramatic cliffs, lookouts, secluded beaches, pretty paths through the native scrub, and…

  • Beautiful Area with stone pavement at West Head Lookout Point and Barrenjoey Head background Blur - stock photo Sydney NSW Australia - June 5th 2020 - Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park on a sunny winter afternoon

    West Head

    15.98 MILES

    This central section of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park is a spectacular wilderness, with awe-inspiring vistas over Pittwater and Broken Bay, hidden beach…

Nearby Manly attractions

1. Chinamans Beach

0.62 MILES

Gorgeous, peaceful and serene, despite its proximity to busy Balmoral, this is a photogenic location for a swim. At low tide it's a lovely stroll along…

2. Washaway Beach

0.88 MILES

Rugged and beautiful, Washaway is a secluded little spot within Sydney Harbour National Park, near Grotto Point on the Manly Scenic Walkway. As its name…

3. Forty Baskets Beach

1.04 MILES

Found on the Manly Scenic Walkway, just before heading into the Balgowlah Heights section of Sydney Harbour National Park. The picnic area is cut off at…

4. Reef Beach

1.26 MILES

This beautiful little cove is on the Manly Scenic Walkway in the Sydney Harbour National Park. It's got turquoise water and great views across to Manly.

5. Balmoral Beach

1.35 MILES

The beachy enclave of Balmoral faces off with Manly across Middle Harbour, and has some good restaurants and a beaut swimming beach. Split in two by an…

6. Cobblers Beach

1.51 MILES

A nude and secluded beach on the other side of Middle Head from its partner in crime, Obelisk.

7. Middle Head

1.67 MILES

Offering super harbour views and a look straight out to sea between North and South Head, this bushy headland is riddled with fortifications, some dating…

8. Obelisk Beach

1.71 MILES

An isolated gay and nudist beach surrounded by bushland in the Middle Head section of Sydney Harbour National Park. It loses the sun quickly in the…