Sydney's most famous architect, Harry Seidler, designed this striking small house (1950) for his mother and father, Rose and Max. It’s a modernist gem, with free-flowing open spaces, retro colour schemes and hip furnishings. Every year the Historic Houses Trust holds a Fifties Fair (usually in August) on the grounds.

The house is around 30km north of the city and around 3.5km from Turramurra train station. The 575 bus from the train station gets you close.