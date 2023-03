A 27-sq-km national park, Springbrook is an ancient volcanic landscape with a 900m-high plateau cut through with gorges and a few even loftier outcrops. It's a world away from the coast, with cool-temperate rainforest and eucalypt forest. A walking wonderland, it's full of some of Australia's oldest trees and rare bird life, dotted with excellent lookout points and rock pools, where you can cool off.