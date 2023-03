Created by the damming of the Boyne River in 1984, Lake Awoonga is a popular recreational area 30km south of Gladstone. Backed by the rugged Castle Tower National Park, the barramundi-stocked lake has landscaped picnic areas, a cafe, barbecues, walking trails and bird life. You can also hire watercraft from Lake Awoonga Boat Hire and snooze lakeside at Lake Awoonga Caravan Park.