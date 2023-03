If you are in the area, market days at the Calliope River Historical Village, 26km southwest of Gladstone, are hugely popular, attracting over 3000 people and 200 stalls (8am to noon, five six times a year, see website for dates). Outside market days, you can still wander around the village's restored (and relocated) heritage buildings, including the old Yarwun station house and the Raglan Memorial Hall.