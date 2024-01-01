Cedar Galleries

This old-school Aussie artists’ colony has limited farmstay accommodation available (studio $100 first night, $60 subsequent nights). Guests can watch the sculptors and painters at work in a bush setting. It's 25km south of Gladstone, signposted off the Bruce Hwy 7km southeast of Calliope.
16.53 MILES
Curtis Island, just across the water from Gladstone, can’t be confused with a resort island. Apart from swimming, fishing and lolling about on the dunes,…
6.95 MILES
These lush gardens comprise more than 80 hectares of tropical, subtropical and dry-rainforest environments, showcasing flora ranging from those of these…
5.44 MILES
Created by the damming of the Boyne River in 1984, Lake Awoonga is a popular recreational area 30km south of Gladstone. Backed by the rugged Castle Tower…
7.98 MILES
If you are in the area, market days at the Calliope River Historical Village, 26km southwest of Gladstone, are hugely popular, attracting over 3000 people…
9.97 MILES
This vantage spot provides a panoramic view of the working wharves of Auckland Point.
