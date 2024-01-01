Cedar Galleries

Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands

This old-school Aussie artists’ colony has limited farmstay accommodation available (studio $100 first night, $60 subsequent nights). Guests can watch the sculptors and painters at work in a bush setting. It's 25km south of Gladstone, signposted off the Bruce Hwy 7km southeast of Calliope.

Nearby Capricorn Coast & the Southern Reef Islands attractions

1. Lake Awoonga

5.44 MILES

Created by the damming of the Boyne River in 1984, Lake Awoonga is a popular recreational area 30km south of Gladstone. Backed by the rugged Castle Tower…

2. Toondoon Botanic Gardens

6.95 MILES

These lush gardens comprise more than 80 hectares of tropical, subtropical and dry-rainforest environments, showcasing flora ranging from those of these…

3. Calliope River Historical Village

7.98 MILES

If you are in the area, market days at the Calliope River Historical Village, 26km southwest of Gladstone, are hugely popular, attracting over 3000 people…

5. Curtis Island

16.53 MILES

Curtis Island, just across the water from Gladstone, can’t be confused with a resort island. Apart from swimming, fishing and lolling about on the dunes,…