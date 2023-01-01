Curtis Island, just across the water from Gladstone, can’t be confused with a resort island. Apart from swimming, fishing and lolling about on the dunes, its main drawcard is the annual appearance of rare flatback sea turtles on its eastern shores between October and January. Permits for camping at the Turtle Street, Joey Lees and Yellow Patch sites (per person/family $6.55/26) can be booked online via Queensland Parks & Wildlife or you can stay at the friendly Capricorn Lodge.

Curtis Ferry Services connects the island with Gladstone every day bar Tuesday and Thursday (return adult/child $30/18, family from $84).