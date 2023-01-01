Royal Flying Doctor Service Museum

This iconic Australian institution has a visitor centre at the airport. There are stirring displays and stories of health innovation and derring-do in the service of those who live and work in remote places (note: this base serves a staggeringly vast area of 640,000 sq km). It's a real eye-opener, and the video is guaranteed to stir emotions. Excellent guided tours run on the hour, providing an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the Flying Doctors' work around the outback.