Teetering atop the silver skimp dump is this moving memorial with memorable views. It houses the impressively stark Cor-Ten steel memorial to the 900 miners who have died since Broken Hill first became a mining town; it's an appalling litany of gruesome deaths. To get here, travel south along Iodide St, cross the railway tracks then follow the signs.

Adjacent is the Broken Earth cafe with excellent views, a concise selection of NSW wines, and a focused exhibition on Broken Hill's mining heritage.