The first mines were walk-in, pick-and-shovel horrors. For an eye-opening experience, tour this historic mine (dating from the 1880s) where you squeeze down the steps with your helmet-light quivering on your head. Sturdy footwear is essential. It's a scenic 13km dirt drive off the Silverton road – a total of 33km from Broken Hill. Check road conditions at the Visitor Information Centre. There are additional tours during school holidays, and claustrophobes can tour the surface area only for $10. Cash only.