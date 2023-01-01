One of the most memorable experiences of Broken Hill is viewing the sunset from the Living Desert Sculpture Symposium, on the highest hilltop 12km from town. The sculptures are the work of 12 international artists who carved the huge sandstone blocks on-site. The 24-sq-km park is also home to a flora and fauna sanctuary featuring a 2.2km Cultural Walk Trail and a 1km Flora Trail.

You can drive up to the sculpture summit, or walk up from the sanctuary (around 20 minutes). The lower car park is close to a nice barbecue and picnic area.

Park gates close about 30 minutes after sunset. Sunset times and opening hours are posted at the Broken Hill Visitor Information Centre.