Latvia’s capital is a feast for the senses, blending medieval charm, Art Nouveau grandeur and a culinary scene that’s as surprising as it is satisfying. Rīga’s food culture draws from Baltic bounty and northern European traditions but has recently embraced creativity, international flavors and sustainability.

Traditional staples like rupjmaize (dark rye bread), smoked fish and forest-grown berries stand alongside Michelin-level tasting menus, craft beers and cocktails infused with Rīga’s own legendary herbal spirit, Black Balsam. Whether you’re exploring the sprawling market halls or slipping into a speakeasy, Rīga rewards adventurous palates (and night owls alike).

Start your day with rupjmaize at Better Bread

Latvians are fiercely loyal to rupjmaize, a dense rye bread that’s as essential to the table as butter knives. Often baked with sunflower seeds or malt for a slightly sweet, earthy flavor, it has fueled generations of Latvians. At Better Bread, bakers modernize tradition with slow fermentation techniques, crusty loaves and rye pastries like cinnamon rolls or seed-packed bars that make great snacks for an Old Town stroll. Mīkla, a boutique bakery in the city’s Quiet Center area, also crafts perfect loaves to take home.

Make it happen: Better Bread’s cozy café is in Old Town and opens early, perfect for grabbing a loaf or pastry before sightseeing. Mikla sells out quickly; stop by in the morning for the best selection.

Left: Cold brew from Kalve coffee. Right: Rolling cardamom buns at Kalve Coffee. Jana Klendere, via Kalve Coffee (2)

Sip third-wave coffee at Kalve and Rocket Bean

Rīga takes its caffeine seriously. Kalve, a sleek roastery-turned-empire, has helped propel the Baltic third-wave scene with precise pour-overs, artful lattes and a design-forward atmosphere. Rocket Bean is another pioneer, roasting beans with cheeky names like “Magic Pussy” (ahem, an homage to Rīga being a cat town) and serving inventive brews in an airy warehouse space. For a quieter vibe, All Cappuccino in the city’s embassy district pairs cappuccinos with an elegant Art Nouveau backdrop.

Make it happen: Kalve cafes are sprinkled throughout Rīga and are ideal for refueling between museums. Rocket Bean’s flagship on Miera iela is popular with digital nomads and brunch seekers, so you’ll want to arrive early on weekends.

A bakery stall in Central Market. Sarah Coghill/Lonely Planet

Wander Rīga Central Market’s zeppelin hangars

One of Europe’s largest and most atmospheric markets is tucked into five cavernous hangars that once stored German zeppelins. Inside, you’ll find everything from smoked eels to pickled cucumbers, fresh berries, honey cakes and stalls selling homemade cheeses and sausages. Outside, vendors hawk seasonal produce, and the adjacent Spīķeri district buzzes with art spaces and cafes. Across the river, the revitalized Āgenskalns Market is a smaller but trendier spot with artisan vendors and globally inspired stalls.

Make it happen: Join a guided tasting tour to sample local delicacies without getting overwhelmed. Central Market is just steps from Rīga’s bus and train stations; go early for the freshest finds. Keep an eye on your bag and pockets as it’s lively and crowded.

Sardines and pate at Māsa. Jesse Scott

Snack on sprats and Latvian small plates at Māsa

Latvia’s iconic canned sprats – smoky little fish often packed in oil – get a stylish upgrade at Māsa, a buzzy restaurant and café in the city center. Here, they crown rye toasts alongside creative spreads and seasonal plates like beetroot hummus and slow-cooked meats. The restaurant’s aesthetic is warm and minimalistic, with a vibe that’s part neighborhood café, part foodie destination.

Make it happen: Reservations are recommended for dinner, but lunch is more relaxed. Pair your sprats with a natural wine for the full Latvian-meets-modern experience.

Sea buckthorn on cheesecake. Artemidovna/Getty Images/iStockp

Sample sea buckthorn, Latvia’s citrusy superfruit

Known locally as smiltsērkšķis, this bright orange berry is packed with antioxidants and a tangy, almost tropical flavor. It stars in everything from jams and syrups to spa products, and you’ll see it featured in cocktails and desserts across Rīga. Locally developed cultivars thrive in Latvia’s cool climate, making sea buckthorn both a health trend and a national staple.

Make it happen: Pick up a bottle of sea buckthorn juice or oil at Central Market or try a sea buckthorn cheesecake at cafés like Kūkotava.

Left: Barman pouring beer at Labietis Brewery. Sarah Coghill for Lonely Planet Right: Outdoor seating at Valmiermuiža Brewery. FotoGablitz/Getty Images

Explore Latvia’s craft beer culture with Valmiermuiža and Labietis

Latvia’s craft beer renaissance is led by Valmiermuiža, a brewery that pairs old-world brewing methods with Baltic ingredients. Their Beer Embassy in Old Town offers tasting flights and upscale bar bites. Labietis Brewery takes a more experimental approach, using herbs and wild yeasts to create beers that taste like a Latvian forest walk.

Make it happen: The Beer Embassy is central and easy to walk in for a flight, while Labietis’ taproom is a short tram ride away.

Cool off with Molberts’ inventive ice cream

Molberts is Rīga’s answer to artisanal gelato, offering flavors that rotate with the seasons: think sea buckthorn sorbet, beetroot cream or wild blueberry with kefir. Their playful presentation – colorful cones and pastel interiors – makes it a favorite with locals.

Make it happen: Molberts has multiple locations; the one in Āgenskalns Market is perfect for a post-shopping treat.

Left: Outside the A22 Hotel, where you'll find both of its restaurants, JOHN and JOHN Chef's Hall. Right: A pretty plate at JOHN Chef's Hall. Otto Strazds, via JOHN Chef's Hall (2)

Splurge on Michelin-worthy dining at Ferma or JOHN Chef's Hall

Rīga is quietly emerging as a fine-dining destination, and Michelin’s arrival in Latvia proves it. Ferma, near Viesturdārzs Park, blends Baltic ingredients with global techniques – think a slow-cooked sturgeon fillet accompanied by a potato cream and sturgeon caviar, or Latvian beef fillet with wild mushrooms. JOHN Chef's Hall, at the stately five-star A22 Hotel next door, offers a modern tasting menu – including dishes such as veal cheeks with pickled pearl onions and a parmesan cream-infused risotto – with theatrical plating and seasonal Latvian produce.

Make it happen: Book Ferma’s terrace for a summer evening and secure reservations at least two weeks in advance for JOHN’s tasting menus. Both restaurants cater to special dietary needs with advance notice.

Clockwise from top left: The bar at Gimlet. How about a gimlet at Gimlet? Gimlet Nordic Cocktail Bar (2) Tables at Bar Six. One of Bar Six's cocktails. Bar Six (2)

Order a Rīga Black Balsam cocktail at Gimlet or Bar Six

This bittersweet herbal liqueur, invented in the 18th century, remains Latvia’s signature spirit. You can sip it neat for a traditional experience, but Rīga’s bartenders have turned it into a craft cocktail darling. Gimlet, a Nordic-inspired bar, mixes it with local herbs, while speakeasy-style Bar Six offers a moody vibe and an off-menu list.

Make it happen: Bar Six is unmarked; check Instagram for entry details. Gimlet attracts a stylish evening crowd – book ahead for weekend nights.

Go full Baltic buffet at Lido

For an accessible, family-friendly taste of Latvian comfort food, Lido is unbeatable. This beloved chain offers cafeteria-style trays loaded with potato pancakes, cabbage rolls, soups and pastries. The flagship location on Krasta iela feels like a rustic theme park, complete with a beer garden and entertainment.

Make it happen: No reservations required; just grab a tray and explore. Lido is ideal for trying a little bit of everything at a low cost.

Left: Laska V21's patio. Right: A DJ at Laska V21. Maxim Shesteriko, via Laska V21 (2)

Dance till sunrise at Rīga’s bars and clubs

Rīga’s nightlife has something for every mood, from Skapis’ LGBTQ+ dance floor, Teritorija’s underground raves and Coyote Fly’s glitzy VIP scene. Locals also pack into Laska V21, a bohemian hangout with indie music, and Rockafe, a karaoke-heavy tourist favorite.

Make it happen: Most clubs stay open until sunrise on weekends. Dress codes vary, and Coyote Fly leans upscale. Check Facebook and Instagram for event lineups.

Reset with a Latvian sauna ritual

After all the indulgence, Latvia’s sauna culture offers the ultimate detox. This centuries-old practice involves herbal steam infusions, invigorating birch-branch massages and icy plunges, creating a restorative, almost spiritual experience. Sauna master Aija Harrison leads intimate, hours-long rituals that feel part wellness retreat, part cultural immersion.

Make it happen: Book in advance through Latvian Sauna Ritual for private sessions. English-speaking guides are available. Plan for at least four hours to fully enjoy it.