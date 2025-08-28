With top-tier restaurants, acclaimed museums and theaters, and countless bars and pubs, São Paulo is where everything happens. It’s the land of opportunity, where 12 million Paulistanos find stability, culture and lots of fun.

As a visitor, the sheer size of the city can overwhelm. But if you arrive with a plan, the city suddenly shrinks. Here’s our guide to the ultimate weekend in São Paulo.

Luz station, São Paulo. Thiago Leite/Shutterstock

When to arrive: The best time is Thursday evening, so you can settle in and start fresh on Friday. If you arrive Friday morning, most hotels let you leave your luggage at the front desk until your room is ready.

How to get from the airport: The best way to leave the Guarulhos Airport is by Uber or 99 – the apps work perfectly and there’s an area just for them. It's about a 40-minute to an hour's drive to the city from the airport. There are taxis, but they are very expensive. There’s also a metro nearby for a budget-friendly experience.

Getting around town: The easiest and fastest way is by Uber/99, or you can use the metro/train system, which connects the city well. Download the Moovit app, where you can enter your destination and it will show all the options by bus, metro and even Uber. Purchase tickets for the metro inside the metro station with a debit card or cash.

Where to stay: If you want luxury, try Meliá Paulista on Av Paulista, the most famous street in São Paulo. The hotel is close to many important attractions and near a metro station. Another option is a flat called Charlie Harmonia Vila Madalena, located in the lively Vila Madalena neighborhood. It’s close to the main attractions by car and offers apartment-style accommodation. If you’re on a tight budget and want to make friends, head to O de Casa Hostel Bar, also in Vila Madalena.

What to pack: We joke that São Paulo has four seasons in one day. Bring a jacket and an umbrella.

Friday

Morning

People from São Paulo love bakeries and coffee shops. One place with ample delicious toast options is A Fornada Padaria. Try the smoked salmon toast, avocado and eggs, with filtered coffee and açaí juice (a berry-like fruit). Arrive early because it gets very crowded. Once your belly is full, it’s time to explore the city.

Museu de Arte São Paulo. Antonio Salaverry/Shutterstock

How to spend the day

One of the city's most famous landmarks is Museu de Arte São Paulo (MASP). Located on Av Paulista, this must-visit attraction is an architectural masterpiece that appears to be suspended in midair. Inside, more than 11,000 pieces of art hailing from Latin America, Asia and Africa fill the space.

Stroll around Av Paulista, an area known for its skyscrapers, financial institutions and cultural centers. For lunch, don't miss a Brazilian barbecue experience in Barbacoa, the best all-you-can-eat steakhouse. Indulge on premium steaks and a giant buffet selection. Make a reservation in advance to avoid a lengthy wait time.

You just have a few days in town, so don't let that big meal slow you down. After lunch, soak up a more upscale side of São Paulo at Rua Oscar Freire, with its luxury boutiques, coffee shops, and Brazilian designer stores, such as PatBo and Farm RIO.

Wrap up your shopping day at the Kopenhagen Shop, where you should sip coffee and eat língua de gato (cat’s tongue), a popular, delicious and uniquely Brazilian chocolate.

Margarita pizza, a São Paulo specialty. Jaboticaba Fotos/Shutterstock

Dinner

São Paulo is considered Brazil's pizza capital thanks to its incredibly large population of Italians and people of Italian descent.

For the very best, go to Speranza, which opened in 1958 and brought the margherita pizza to Brazil. And that's what you must order – a margherita. You won't regret it. If you want more, the pepperoni pizza is also amazing.

After dark

São Paulo never sleeps, so neither should you. One bar that I recommend is Boteco Belmonte, which closes at 2am. It’s popular for its chope (draft beer) and caipirinha (the national drink Brazil made of sugarcane alcohol, lemon, and sugar).

For a full party, head to Tokyo, a nine-story bar/karaoke/pub/restaurant voted the city’s best nightclub. It stays open until 6am.

A street market in São Paulo's Liberdade neighborhood. Stefan Lambauer/Shutterstock

Saturday

Morning

Weekend street fairs in the squares are a popular Brazilian tradition. Locals go to buy vegetables, handicrafts and eat breakfast.

Go to Praça Cidade de Milão at 10am to eat pastel – a crispy fried pastry with savory ingredients (beef, cheese and chicken) – with a glass of sugarcane juice.

How to spend the day

For something unique, head to the Liberdade neighborhood, a cultural melting pot, home not only to the largest Japanese community outside Japan, but also to Chinese and Korean influences.

Explore the open-air market, where you can find everything from Asian snacks, handmade crafts, beauty products, and K-pop shops.

Mix lively Brazilian music with traditional fare at Bar Brahma. Operating since 1948, the São Paulo staple serves dishes like dried beef dumplings and feijoada (black bean stew). Check the show schedule on Instagram and make a reservation.

Farol Santander. Everton Eifert/Shutterstock

Dinner

End the day at Farol Santander, a 161m-high (528ft) skyscraper and symbol of São Paulo’s architectural heritage. It hosts art exhibitions and offers a 360-degree view of the city.

In the same building, enjoy a unique dining experience in Bar do Cofre. Housed in a former bank vault, this trendy spot showcases signature drinks like Macunaíma cocktail and a very tasty steak tartare.

After dark

Reach new heights at the Martinelli Building, São Paulo’s first skyscraper. Just a one-minute walk from Farol Santander, this rooftop has become a hot spot for roda de samba – a traditional form of samba – and house/rap nights.

Buy your ticket in advance through Instagram, choosing whether you will party from 6–10pm or from 11pm–7am.

Parque Ibirapuera. Fandrade/Getty Images

Sunday

Morning

Levena is a stylish, laid-back spot by one of Brazil’s most renowned chefs (Diego Lozano), serving creative, flavor-packed brunch dishes, like eggs Benedict with salmon and goat cheese and caramelized onions on sourdough bread.

Its standout dessert, “This Is Not a Banana”, is a playful illusion: a banana-shaped shell hides layers of coconut-almond biscuit, passionfruit jelly, banana and coconut mousse.

How to spend the day

Begin the day at Parque Ibirapuera, the greenest place in town, where locals run, play soccer, practice yoga and more.

Inside the park, visit the Museu Afro-Brasil, which explores the history, heritage and influence of African culture in Brazil through art, documents and artifacts.

From there, head to the Museu de Arte Moderna to see an impressive collection of modern and contemporary works by Brazilian and international artists.

Nearby, the Bienal Pavilion stages large-scale art shows and cultural events, including the renowned Bienal de São Paulo held every two years.

Street art in Beco do Batman. Travel-Fr/Shutterstock

São Paulo loves burgers, so you must try the best burger in town (which, for me, is the best in the world): Chimichurri Parrilha. Be prepared because it’s a very tiny and popular restaurant, so I recommend arriving at noon to put your name on the list.

It officially opens at 12:30, but arriving early means you’ll have a place to sit, otherwise, it can be an over two-hour wait. Order the classic burger, just juicy beef and melted cheese, yet surprisingly fantastic, and don’t skip the fries.

After the best burger ever, venture over to Beco do Batman in the Vila Madalena neighborhood. It’s a living canvas showcasing dynamic urban art. You can walk around, take pictures and then stroll just one minute to Aspicuelta to explore its lively bar scene.

Dinner

Sticking in Aspicuelta, try O Pasquim Bar. It's a high-spirited place where you can listen to live Brazilian music, eat generous shareable portions like dadinho de tapioca and feijoada dumplings and drink caipirinhas.

After dark

End your spectacular weekend at Pracinha do Seu Justino a super cool spot that features a “secret” pub hidden inside the bar.