With varied architecture, world-class museums, fantastic cuisine, forests and the fjord, Oslo is a city that’s worth more than one weekend break. Oslo is also an all-season destination–summer is full of activities and winter brings Christmas markets galore. If, like me, you have a deep appreciation for all forms of art, the number of art galleries and museums in Oslo might just keep you coming back.

Here's how to make the best of a three-day weekend in Oslo.

When to arrive: Depending on flight times, arrive on a Wednesday night or Thursday morning for a three-day weekend ending on Saturday, to avoid retail closures on Sundays and closure of many museums and restaurants on Mondays.

How to get from the airport: You have two train options from the airport to the city. The Flytoget Airport Express Train takes 20 mins to reach the city center. The slower local Vy train is cheaper and covered by the Visit Oslo Pass, which also includes free public transport, museum entries and discounts at selected shops and restaurants.

Getting around town: Most city attractions are within walking distance. Buses and trams can take you around town and along its fringes. The Oslo City Bike is also a great option for exploring the city.

Where to stay: Oslo is not a cheap destination, but the quality of hotels is superb. Stay close to the city center for better transport options if you want to visit beyond the city. The historic Grand Hotel is one of my favorites–it's central and comes with stories of artists and writers dining in its restaurant. Or try the Amerikalinjen–once headquarters of the Norwegian American Line, beginning of the journey for many Scandinavians seeking a new life in the New World. A cheaper but still stylish option is the Oslo Guldsmeden, a Nordic-Balinese design hotel with a Turkish-inspired spa, an international blend that is very much representative of modern Oslo.

What to pack: Oslo is usually mild in summer and cold in winter, so plan accordingly. But no matter the time of year, always pack your swimwear for the sauna! You can buy whatever you've forgotten to pack, because Oslo has great shopping.

Aker Brygge Dock and Oslo City Hall along the harbor. Anna Jedynak/Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning

Assuming you have arrived before lunch, start with a stroll and perhaps a coffee and cake around the waterfront neighborhood of Aker Brygge, where you’ll find cafés and restaurants galore, along with many art galleries and boutique shops. The harborfront also offers a great vantage point for viewing Oslo’s cityscape, so it's a great place to start if this is your first trip to the city.

How to spend the day

I like to spend my first day in Oslo visiting some of the best museums and galleries. Top of this list is the National Museum, just a short walk from Aker Brygge, with exhibitions that celebrate Norwegian art, architecture and design as an expression of national identity. And when you get a little hungry, it also has a great café for lunch.

Next to the National Museum is the inspiring Nobel Peace Center, a place that provokes you to rethink the ideal of peace. Next, visit City Hall where the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is held and view the mural that tells the story of Norway.

Continue toward Akershus Fortress, a small part of medieval Oslo that contrasts with the surrounding modern city. Then it’s time for a floating sauna session before dinner.

Dinner

The artistic side of me will always recommend a meal at the Grand Café in the Grand Hotel, decorated with a large painting depicting the artists, writers and socialites who once dined here. Its menu changes with the season and is served in the style of Nordic fusion. If available, the traditional fish soup is a must try. Lamb is always a good choice, and be sure to ask for the chef’s suggestions, too.

Alternatively, try Stortorvets Gjæstgiveri, one of Oslo’s oldest restaurants, for traditional Norwegian cuisine.

Reservations are essential for both.

After dark

On the surface, Oslo might seem too sophisticated for nightlife; however, look deeper and you’ll find some hip and cozy bars where you can hang out with the locals. For the best cocktails in town, head to Andre Til Høyre, which you’ll find behind an unmarked door above a record shop in downtown Oslo. Art and music lovers will especially enjoy Angst Bar.

Left: Munch Museum and waterfront promenade. xbrchx/Adobe Stock Right: Oslo Opera House, home to the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet. EQRoy/Shutterstock

Day 2

Morning

Continue with a day of artistic and architectural discovery that begins with a morning visit to three distinct functional buildings in the Bjørvika area. Get to the Munch Museum before the crowds arrive and work your way back toward the city center.

How to spend the day

From the Munch Museum, it’s a short hop onto the slanted roof of the Opera House, built to resemble a glacier. You can see the harbor and Oslo skyline from here, before heading into the Deichman Bjørvika public library to check out the small homage to the city’s Future Library Project, which will house an original work by a prominent author and keep it unpublished for 100 years.

Midday, book a lunch cruise as a way to see the city from the water and enjoy a leisurely lunch at the same time.

Afterward, walk off the meal by strolling west along Karl Johans gate, the city’s main thoroughfare that runs from Oslo Central Station to the Royal Palace. Lined with shops and restaurants, it passes prominent sights such as the Oslo Cathedral, Parliament Building and National Theatre and eventually takes you to the grounds of the Royal Palace.

From here, you have a choice. Either keep walking or catch a tram (No. 12 or 15) outside the National Theatre to Vigelandsparken to spend the afternoon strolling, pondering the meaning behind outdoor sculptures, and enjoying the quiet and green side of Oslo city life. If the timing and weather are right, this is also a great place to view the sunset.

Dinner

Treat yourself to some great Norwegian seafood at Sjømagasinet, which has catch-of-the-day specials that are always excellent. Reservations are required, so be sure to plan ahead.

After dark

Attend a performance at the National Theatre or the Concert Hall. Both venues showcase traditional and contemporary performances.

Old Town Oslo. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Day 3

Morning

Assuming you don’t need to leave until nighttime or the next morning, this is a good time to catch up on some museums or galleries that you haven’t visited. Or take Metro Line 1 to the Holmenkollen Ski Museum and Tower at the top of the hill for the best bird’s-eye view of Oslo, as well as information on skiing history dating back 4000 years.

How to spend the day

I love being active on my trips, even on a city weekend. For my last day, I like to explore the Oslo surroundings by bike and cycle some of the day loops into the countryside. Not only is this a great way to see beyond the city, it also helps me determine where else I’d like to visit on my next trip.

Before heading home, I suggest getting some fresh cinnamon buns and baked treats to go, available at several bakeries throughout the city.