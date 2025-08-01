Nairobi is a place where urban energy meets wild adventure. Whether watching a lion chasing its prey against the dramatic backdrop of the city’s skyline at iconic Nairobi National Park, exploring the bustling streets of vibrant neighborhoods or breathing in the crisp fresh air in Karura Forest, Nairobi is a place of striking contrasts and endless charm.

Here are 11 must-do experiences that will make your next trip to the Kenyan capital unforgettable.

“Mother and Child” by Francis Nnaggenda, in front of the National Museum of Kenya, Nairobi. Melnikov Dmitriy/Shutterstock

1. Take your pick from Nairobi’s abundant offering of museums

Nairobi has an exciting mix of museums that showcase the breadth of Kenya’s history, science, culture and art. Start at the National Archives in the city center, mainly used by scholars but with an eclectic display of government records, maps, photos and documents in the lobby. The nearby National Museum is a great place to learn about Kenya’s rich historical, cultural and natural heritage. Just a short walk away is Snake Park, home to reptiles, crocodiles and aquarium displays.

For a glimpse of Kenya’s political past, visit the American Embassy Memorial Park, which honors the victims of the tragic 1998 bombing. At the Karen Blixen Museum, once home to the famed Out of Africa author, you can walk through evocative colonial-era rooms and manicured gardens. The Railway Museum displays rail-related objects as well as old through locomotives and rolling stock, while at the McMillan Memorial Library, history lovers can browse rare archives from Kenya’s colonial and post-independence era. For something fun and modern, stop by the Museum of Illusions, the latest museum in town. Expect over 60 interactive setups that trick eyes and brains, such as showing your head on a platter or cloning table, or in a tilted room.

Planning tip: To visit government-owned museums, you’ll need to reserve a ticket through the online government portal eCitizen – best done the day before you visit to avoid any system issues.

2. Take in expansive views of the city from the KICC helipad

At the top of the iconic 32-story landmark KICC (Kenyatta International Convention Center), you get breathtaking views of the city. From its rooftop helipad, you’ll see shiny towers, busy streets below and green spots like Uhuru Park and Nairobi Arboretum. On a clear day, the Ngong Hills can be spotted in the distance.

Planning tip: The best days to visit are weekdays (due to less traffic), and the best time is from 5pm to 6pm, for gorgeous golden-hour light.

A colorful matatu bus in downtown Nairobi. Abraham Ali/Shutterstock

3. Board a matatu and buckle up for Nairobi’s wildest ride

While Uber is the easiest way to get around Nairobi, hopping on a matatu is a cultural adventure on its own. These colorful minibuses are full of life, with bold graffiti art, loud music and even TV screens – all supplements to the lively streets the buses ply.

Planning tip: Have small change ready for the fare and choose a well-known route, such as those through Westlands or Karen. The former will bring you past restaurants, nightlife spots and malls; along the latter, you can expect museums, green suburbs and wildlife. Also, be sure to sit by the window for greater views of the street art – and to stay alert, keeping your valuables secure.

4. Check out Nairobi’s lively art scene

Nairobi’s galleries showcase work by both upcoming and well-known artists. Don’t miss the Murumbi Art Gallery, which celebrates the life and discerning eye of Kenya’s second vice president Joseph Murumbi and his wife Sheila, two of the greatest art collectors in all of Africa. In Lavington, Circle Art Gallery stands out thanks to the bold, contemporary pieces it exhibits from across the region.

For a more intimate experience, check out Polka Dot Gallery, known for its warm setting and diverse work from sculptures to mixed media to sculpture. Other must-see spots include One Off Contemporary Art Gallery, Red Hill Art Gallery, Kioko Art Gallery and Kuona Trust. The last is a creative space that hosts exhibitions, open studios and workshops – look for the work of the renowned artist Cyrus Kabiru, known for his Afro Futuristic–style eyewear made from found objects and scrap metal.

Local tip: Plan your visit around exhibition openings, when (most of the time) galleries host artists, providing a great chance to interact with them and gain insight into their art.

The tea fields at Kiambethu Farm, Kenya. melissamn/Shutterstock

5. Enjoy a peaceful pace of life on farms outside the city

Kenya is the world’s largest producer of black tea, amounting to 10% of the global total – and you can get close to this vital industry at Kiambethu Farm, 45 minutes from Nairobi, in Tigoni. At Kenya’s oldest tea estate, you can take a guided walk through the planted tea fields, then enjoy a farm-to-table lunch – which might include braised meat, vegetarian dishes, locally made ice cream and biscuits, and cheese made from the farm’s Channel Island cows. Naturally, there’s also unlimited tea and coffee straight from the farm.

At Gathoni Farm, guests can tour tea fields, explore a fragrant herb garden and enjoy herbal tea. The farm at Brown’s Food Co. offers tasty handmade cheese and insights into sustainable dairy farming in Kenya. Another great stop is historic Fairview Estate, about 25km (15.5 miles) from the city, where you can walk through coffee fields; learn how coffee is grown and processed; taste fresh brews; and even spot rare birds like Kenya sparrow, forest songbirds and little grebes.

A woman in Karura Forest, Nairobi. James Pearce for Lonely Planet

6. Discover Nairobi’s natural treasures

Nairobi is full of great green spots for anyone who loves nature and wildlife. Start with iconic Nairobi National Park – the only national park in the world within a capital city – where you can spot animals like the endangered black and white rhinos, lions, leopards, buffaloes, giraffes and zebras roaming with the city skyline as a backdrop.

If you’re smitten with wildlife, visit the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to see rescued baby elephants and learn about conservation efforts, or the Giraffe Centre in Langata to feed the rare endangered Rothschild giraffes. For bird-watchers and forest lovers, Karura Forest and the Oloolua Nature Trail both offer opportunities for hikes and bike rides through lush greenery, while the Ngong Hills deliver panoramic views of Nairobi’s skyline, with wind farms in the foreground, Mt Longonot in the distance, and endless plains and escarpments in between.

Planning tip: Recently, night game drives have been introduced for guests staying at the Tribe Hotel. For a wilder experience, Nairobi Tented Camp lies adjacent to Nairobi National Park.

7. Embrace adrenaline adventures in the heart of the city

Nairobi is full of thrilling adventures beyond all the wildlife. If you enjoy water activities, Maji Magic Aqua Park has floating obstacle courses and paddle boarding on a scenic manmade lake. Close by in Kereita, The Forest offers zip-lining through trees, mountain biking and hiking trails.

On select Sundays, head to the Ngong Racecourse, the only horse-racing venue in East Africa, for exciting action. With some 2500 spectators attending each race day, this is more than just a sports event: it’s a major social occasion, complete with live music, food markets and fun with family and friends.

Planning tip: Ngong Racecourse’s season runs from January through July, with races scheduled every Sunday. Check the Jockey Club of Kenya website for exact dates each year.

A spread of dishes at Captiva restaurant, Nairobi. James Pearce for Lonely Planet

8. Sample local and international cuisines at Nairobi’s fabulous restaurants

Steam drifts from a smoky plate of nyama choma (roasted meat) as the scent of cumin and coconut drifts from a nearby Swahili kitchen. In another restaurant, sushi rolls and a creamy mushroom risotto both grace the menu, while just outside a street vendor flips mutura (Kenyan blood sausage grilled in open coal), samosas, smokie pasua (sausages with chopped tomatoes, onions and chilies) and boiled eggs – a ready snack for passers-by.

Welcome to Nairobi’s one-of-a-kind dining scene, which is as diverse as its people. High-end rooftop restaurants like INTI – A Nikkei Experience, Jiko and About Thyme serve gourmet global fare like tuna tartare, Greek moussaka, ceviche and sushi. By contrast, bustling nyama choma (roasted meat) joints like Carnivore, RoadHouse Grill, the stalls at Kenyatta Market, or Olepolos in Kiserian dish out savory grilled goat, chicken and beef. Cultiva is especially known for its superb produce and vegetarian- and vegan-friendly fare.

As you dine around town, you can sample Kenyan staples like ugali (corn porridge) and sukuma wiki (kale); indulge in fresh seafood; or explore vibrant Indian, Ethiopian, Italian and Asian menus in upscale districts.

Local tip: For an authentic taste of Nairobi, try lunch or dinner at local restaurants like K’Osewe Ranalo Foods, Kienyeji’s Store in Westlands or Mama Oliech in Kilimani.

A young couple at the Blankets and Wine music festival, Nairobi. Miaron Billy/Shutterstock

9. Catch the city’s rhythm through concerts, festivals and other live events

Feel the vibes of Nairobi through its lively events – such as alfresco music fest Blankets and Wine (June, September and December); vintage car celebration Concours d’Elegance (September); the thrilling Safari Rally (late March); and even East Africa’s only Oktoberfest (October). And all year long, fascinating plays, electrifying concerts and other cultural events reveal the city’s pulse. Experiencing works at venues from intimate theaters to bustling urban parks, every beat will draw you into a celebration of art, music and storytelling that captures the city’s creative spirit.

Local tip: Keep an eye on social media pages like KenyanVibe, KenyaBuzz, In Nairobi or Ticketsasa for real-time updates on Nairobi’s hottest events and underground gigs.

If you’re keen to shop in Nairobi, you’ll have a wide range of options. James Pearce for Lonely Planet

10. Hunt for souvenirs as you shop your way through the city

Whether you’re after a Kenyan-designed outfit, handmade crafts or global brands, Nairobi malls such as the Village Market and The Hub promise shopping adventures like no other. For souvenirs, start at the City Market, the oldest in town and known for wood carvings, paintings, jewelry and fabric. Kariokor Market is ideal for sandals, bead work and Maasai jewelry. Visit Kazuri Beads for handcrafted ceramic pieces made by women, or explore Kitengela Glass for items created from recycled glass. The artisans at Ocean Sole create colorful, eco-friendly souvenirs made from – get this – recycled flip-flops.

Planning tip: Most malls have vendors selling such Maasai-inspired products as beaded jewelry, shukas and sandals, ankara prints as well as woven baskets..

11. Experience Nairobi after dark

By 10pm, traffic fades and energy builds as music echoes from rooftops and underground lounges. Guests sip their drink of choice as they watch the cityscape glow in rooftop establishments like Hero Restaurant at the Trademark Hotel, Brew Bistro and The Attic, which combine fabulous cocktails with better views. What’s your vibe? You can dance under the stars at lively clubs like K1 and The Alchemist, sip craft gin at KO Kocktail Bar, or catch live music at 1865 pub in Karen.

Local tip: We recommend setting out on the town in the company of a trusted local or a group – especially if it’s your first time in town. Be sure to carry cash or mobile money like Mpesa for quicker transactions at crowded bars.