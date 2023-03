Karura Forest is a firm favourite among locals for walking, cycling, running and horse riding under its shady green canopy. The Sigiria entrance now has a sweet little cafe, children's obstacle course, bike rental and yoga platform. Access the popular River Cafe and waterfall from the Limuru Rd entrance across from the Belgian Embassy.

The Sigiria entrance is at end of Thigiri Lane, off Thigiri Ridge Rd.