Several Sundays a month, hundreds of Nairobi residents flee the noise and bustle of the city for the genteel surroundings of the Ngong Hills Racecourse, one of Nairobi's oldest colonial institutions. The public enclosure is free to enter; entry to the grandstand is KSh200. There are usually three races every month during the October–July season. It's just east of Karen and you can get here on the Metro Shuttle bus (KSh75, 30 minutes) and matatus 24 or 111 (KSh40) from Haile Selassie Ave.

In the past, races had to be cancelled because of rogue rhinos on the track, but the biggest danger these days is stray balls from the golf course in the middle!