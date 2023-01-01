Bomas of Kenya

The talented resident artists at this cultural centre perform traditional dances and songs taken from the country’s various tribal groups, including Arabic-influenced Swahili taarab music, Kalenjin warrior dances, Embu drumming and Kikuyu circumcision ceremonies. It’s touristy, of course, but still a spectacular afternoon out. The complex consists of a number of bomas (villages), each constructed in the architectural style of Kenya's major ethnic groups.

The centre has such a high profile that the first meeting of the National Constitutional Conference was held here in 2003, producing the Bomas Draft of the new constitution.

It's located at Langata, near the main gate of Nairobi National Park. Bus or matatu 125 and 126 run here from Nairobi train station (KSh80, 30 minutes). Get off at Magadi Rd, from where it’s about a 1km walk, clearly signposted on the right-hand side of the road. A taxi should cost KSh1500 to KSh2000. Note that if you bring a video camera there's an extra admission charge.