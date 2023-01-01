Ivory-burning Site

This is one the most important landmarks in the annals of conservation: it was here that Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi made a dramatic statement to poachers by setting fire to 11 tonnes of seized ivory in 1989. The event improved Kenya’s conservation image at a time when East African wildlife was being decimated by relentless poaching, and it's widely credited as playing a role in turning the tide against poaching in Kenya.

In 2016, President Uhuru Kenyatta oversaw the burning of 100 tonnes of ivory at the same site, amounting to the tusks from 6000 elephants, or 5% of global ivory stocks.

The site is just inside Nairobi National Park's main Langata Rd gate.