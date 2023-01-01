Kenyatta International Conference Centre

Nairobi’s signature building was designed as a fusion of modern and traditional African styles, though the distinctive saucer tower looks a little dated next to some of the city’s newer and flashier glass edifices. Take the lift up to the 27th floor, then climb the remaining two floors to the viewing platform and (if it's open) helipad on the roof for marabou-stork's-eye views over Nairobi in all its wonderfully tangled madness.

The sight line goes all the way to the suburbs, and on clear days you can even see Mt Kenya. You’re allowed to take photographs from the viewing level but not elsewhere in the building. You'll need to leave your passport with security at the building's entrance, then pay the admission fee at reception inside on the ground floor.