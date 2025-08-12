When you envision a tropical vacation, chances are you’re thinking about a golden-sand beach, balmy weather and palm trees swaying as you sip a boozy mai tai.

That’s Hawaiʻi.

It’s one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world, luring over 9.5 million visitors in 2023, up 4.6% from the previous year.

Advertisement

But over the years, the local community has voiced concerns about tourism – or, more specifically, over-tourism – pointing to crowded beaches and trails, traffic congestion and deterioration of historic and cultural sites. Videos have gone viral showing beachgoers interacting with endangered Hawaiian monk seals – a felony, by the way – and hikers ignoring posted signs and trekking along closed trails.

In 2024 only 56% of residents surveyed by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority agreed that tourism brought more benefits than problems, down from 80% in 2010.

So what should travelers do?

Still visit Hawaiʻi – just more responsibly.

“Hawaiʻi is the most isolated group of islands on planet Earth. Our isolation has shaped ecosystems that have informed a unique culture found nowhere else in the world,” says Aaron J. Salā, president and chief executive officer of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Travelers arrive seeking Hawaiʻi’s image of sun, sand and surf, but they discover that our reality is far more profound. From our coral reefs to our endemic natural world, from sacred sites to our living traditions, Hawaiʻi is built on relationships between people and place, between the generations, between the past and the future. What makes Hawaiʻi special is more than what one can see – it is how we work to care for our home.”

Traveling to the Islands – or anywhere, really – comes with responsibility. In Hawaiʻi, it’s called kuleana. Visit with respect and curiosity, making as little impact as possible. A good rule to live (or travel) by: leave a place better than you left it.

The Annual King Kamehameha Day Parade along Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki Beach, O‘ahu. Gordon Fahey/Shutterstock

1. Learn about Hawaiʻi and its history and culture

While planning your trip to Hawaiʻi, consider reading up about it. There are numerous books about the history and culture of the Islands, including Shoal of Time: A History of the Hawaiian Islands by Gavin Daws and Hawaiʻi’s Story by Hawaiʻi’s Queen by Queen Liliʻuokalani, the only queen regnant and the last sovereign monarch of the Hawaiian Kingdom. You can find more books about Hawaiʻi’s history and culture at Native Books Hawaiʻi. The National Park Service has also published a comprehensive history of the Hawaiian Islands. And the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority created the Maʻemaʻe Toolkit, which shares interesting geographical and cultural information about Hawaiʻi, along with tips for responsible travel.

Try to go beyond the superficial: learn the story of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i and the overthrow of the monarchy, the oppression (and renaissance of) the Hawaiian language and culture, the annexation to the US and the ongoing struggles for land and water rights.

2. Familiarize yourself with the Hawaiian language

It’s always useful to learn some words and phrases in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) before hopping on the plane. Common terms like aloha, mahalo (thank you), ʻāina (land), mālama (to care for) and kuleana (responsibility) carry deep meaning and you’ll likely hear these words on your vacation. Apps like Duolingo now offer free beginner lessons in the language, making it easy to get started before or during your trip. You don’t need to speak the language – if you’re not fluent, you really shouldn’t try – but you should respect it.

Advertisement

Lyon Arboretum, Honolulu, O‘ahu. Lisa Strachan/Shutterstock

3. Don’t bring plants or fruits from home

Hawaiʻi is one of the most isolated places on Earth, and its native forests and farmlands are extremely susceptible to diseases and pests carried by plants and animals brought into the state. Invasive species have already wreaked havoc on native plants and animals, many of which are endemic and endangered. For that reason all plants and animals coming into Hawaiʻi must be reported and inspected before entry into the Islands. On board your flight, you’ll receive a one-page questionnaire that you will be required to fill out and return to a flight attendant.

The state recently launched Akamai Arrival, a pilot program on select domestic flights via major airlines where passengers can fill out this information digitally. But you should know there are some plants and plant materials that are restricted and cannot be brought into the state without prior arrangements for permits, quarantines, treatments or certification. This list includes pineapple plants, seeds or fruit; passion fruit plants, fruits or seeds; taro; corn plants, plant parts or corn on the cob; cruciferous root vegetables like radishes and turnips; and any coconut or palm plants.

4. Clean your shoes before arrival

Before arriving on any island, clean your shoes and wipe your luggage so you don’t inadvertently bring seeds or insects from elsewhere. This especially applies if you’re arriving from Hawaiʻi Island, where the Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death fungal disease has killed millions of native ʻōhiʻa trees.

5. Don’t balk at the new Green Fee

In May 2025 Hawaiʻi became the first US state to establish a climate impact fee, adding a tax on visitors to fund climate change resiliency projects and environmental stewardship within the Islands. Act 96 – or what’s called the Green Fee – will raise the tax Hawaiʻi visitors pay on their nightly and short-term stays in hotels, vacation rentals and cruise ships. The increase – 0.75% – may not seem like much, but the state could raise about $100 million annually. It’s set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Ohi Ohi Farm Stand at the entrance to Anaina Hou Community Park, Kauai. bluestork/Shutterstock

6. Shop at local businesses

One of the best – and easiest – ways to support Hawaiʻi’s economy is by shopping at local businesses. Go to farmers markets and craft fairs. Visit family-run restaurants and shops. Avoid chain restaurants and big-box retailers whenever you can.

7. Eat locally grown food

When eating out, the same applies: eat at locally owned restaurants – not chains – and look for menus that feature local, fresh produce. Many restaurants will even tell you from which local farm they source their ingredients.

8. Support service staff and tour guides

It’s important to treat service workers at restaurants, bars and hotels with respect, gratitude and generosity, always trying to give more than you take – and that includes a good tip. The cost of living in Hawaiʻi is extremely high, and generously tipping your server, instructor or tour guide can go a long way.

9. Seek out cultural experiences

Participate in activities or events that will deepen your introduction to this culture and history, whether it’s a farm tour, museum visit or musical performance. Many hotels offer free cultural classes, like ʻukulele playing, lei making and hula dancing.

Learning about the risks of abandoned nets through a Maui visitor volunteer program. Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA)/Heather Goodman

10. Volunteer your time

Volunteering is one of the best – and most fulfilling – ways to get to know more about the place you’re visiting. Many hotels offer ways to get involved with a local community organization, and some outdoor outfitters have service-minded excursions. Volunteer opportunities can range from beach cleanups to native tree planting. Organizations like Travel2Change and the Mālama Hawaiʻi dashboard make it easy to match with community-based volunteer activities.

11. Follow the rules – even the unwritten ones

Heed posted signs, especially at beaches, on trails and at sacred sites. Don’t venture into areas that are unsafe, closed or on private property. Not only can you get hurt but you might be damaging delicate and unique flora. If you see a sign that says, “Kapu,” don’t trespass. (It generally means to keep out.)

Drive with aloha. Don’t tailgate or change lanes without using your signal. Wave or flash a shaka (Hawaii hand greeting) when someone lets you in. If you’re driving slow because you don’t know where you’re going, let others pass, especially on two-lane roads.

12. Wear reef-safe sunscreen

In 2021 Hawaiʻi was the first US state to ban sunscreens that contained chemicals – oxybenzone and octinoxate – considered harmful to coral reefs. Do your part and wear only reef-safe sunscreen – better yet, buy a locally made one.

Green sea turtle off the coast of the island of Hawai‘i. neicebird/Getty Images

13. Respect the wildlife

You might be tempted to pose next to a Hawaiian monk seal basking on the beach or jump in the ocean to swim with a Hawaiian green sea turtle. But it’s not allowed. In fact, it’s a felony under state law to touch, harass, harm or kill any endangered or threatened species, including Hawaiian monk seals, with penalties of up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Keep your distance from Hawaiʻi’s unique wildlife.

14. Take the bus instead of a rental car, if you're able

While a rental car will get you out of resort areas to explore the rest of the island, opting to take public transportation – at least some of the time – will help minimize your impact on Hawaiʻi‘s infrastructure and traffic. Oʻahu has the best, more comprehensive city bus system, and you can use it to get nearly anywhere on the island, including popular visitor attractions like Pearl Harbor, Dole Plantation and Bishop Museum. (Oʻahu also has a bike-share program, but that’s only available in more urban Honolulu areas.) The Maui Bus loops past convenient stops in Kāʻanapali, Kīhei, Kahului and Wailuku. In Kāʻanapali, a free resort shuttle swings past major hotels and beaches.

Wishing Well Shave Ice in Hanalei, Kauai. bluestork/Shutterstock

16. Be kind

We know you’re on vacation, and you probably spent a lot of money – and vacation time – to get to the Islands. But Hawaiʻi is not just a visitor destination; first and foremost, it’s home to over a million people. Pick up your trash, respect sacred places, park in designated areas and be kind. Imagine what you would want strangers to do when visiting your own hometown.