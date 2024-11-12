You know it’s winter in North America when ads promoting the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii are absolutely dominating every inch of media you consume. The message: winter is coming; board the nearest plane headed for sun and sand.

But, before you book that flight, consider this counterpoint: those balmy destinations are great year-round. The places that hit peak beauty at the chilliest times of year are only at their best for a short length of time. And what's more, they don't always require an airplane or a full week's vacation to enjoy them. What's more: there's no better place than the outdoors with its fresh air and sunshine to sidestep cold and flu season. Grab your parka and mittens, embrace the chill and enjoy these rare moments of winter wonder.

A hiker takes a picture of a snow-blanketed Bryce Canyon. Cavan Images / Getty Images

1. Snowshoe through Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Bryce Canyon is a stunner any time of year, but a dusting of snow turns it into a crystalline fairyland as towering red rock hoodoos (formed by erosion) melt away into rolling badlands under blue bird skies. The other benefit of a winter visit: solitude. The height of summer sees 15 times the number of visitors that come during the snowy months.

With fresh snow, Bryce Canyon becomes one of the premier snowshoeing destinations in the US. If you don’t have your own, join one of the ranger-guided snowshoe walks where a pair is provided free of charge.

Bubbles trapped in the frozen depths of Abraham Lake, Canada. Aaaaimages / Getty Images

2. Spy the bubbles at Abraham Lake, Alberta

If Banff and Jasper National Parks don’t fully satisfy your craving for winter beauty, just outside the parks sits Abraham Lake, with its peculiar claim to fame: beautiful bubbles. When the lake freezes over, methane released from decaying matter on the lakebed becomes trapped in the ice, creating a remarkable effect that draws photographers from around the world.

To see the beautiful bubbles in person, timing is everything. Go after the lake has fully frozen and is safe to skate on, but while the ice is still clear enough to see through – usually late December into January. And bundle up – this is one chilly adventure.

The region also boasts some of the most charming and cozy lodges situated against the backdrop of Alberta's snowcapped mountains.

3. Catch a show at Horsetail Falls, Yosemite National Park

For most of the year, wispy Horsetail Falls is one of the least remarkable waterfalls in Yosemite Valley, but for about two weeks in mid-to-late February, it’s the star of the show. At sunset, when the winter light is just right, Horsetail Falls lights up like a stream of fire flowing off El Capitan, reminiscent of the long-gone tradition of the Yosemite Firefall when burning embers from a bonfire were pushed over the edge of Glacier Point for the enjoyment of visitors below.

This natural firefall is popular with photographers, so you now need to apply for a permit from the Ansel Adams Gallery to park along the key stretch of Northside Drive near El Capitan (you can also walk or take the free shuttle, no permit required). At the coldest times of winter, also watch for frazil ice: frozen mist crystals from Yosemite Falls that wash down the creek making an icy slurry that flows like white lava.

Never been to Yosemite? We've got you covered with this guide here.

Fairbanks, Alaska, is a good place to witness the Northern Lights. Piriya Photography / Getty Images

4. Experience the Northern Lights in Fairbanks, Alaska

Winter is the season for the northern hemisphere’s most spectacular light show: the aurora borealis, aka the Northern Lights, and Fairbanks has everything you need (most notably, an international airport). The Northern Lights won’t always come to you – it can take patience, a little luck and some stalking. For the best viewing, head away from the lights of town.

Popular viewing spots include Creamer’s Field, a bird sanctuary on the north side of Fairbanks, and along Chena Hot Springs Road. For a more adventurous approach, guided tours leave from Fairbanks taking you north along the famous Dalton Highway, across the Arctic Circle to Coldfoot and Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.

The 119-year-old resort, Chena Hot Springs, is also a worthwhile offbeat pitstop 60 miles from Fairbanks, offering days passes to the hot springs and pools, as well as overnight accommodations.

Yellowstone National Park is just as magical as ever in winter. Sandra Kreuzinger / Getty Images

5. Wander with wildlife in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

With the exception of a short stretch of road to Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park shuts down to car traffic every year in early November – but that doesn’t mean you can’t go. Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel remain open all year, and once enough snow accumulates (usually by mid-December), roads open to snowmobiles and snow coaches.

In winter, Yellowstone’s famed geysers and other geothermal features make the snow-blanketed landscape steamy and mysterious. For wildlife lovers, look for bison keeping warm near steaming hot springs, migrating herds of elk, foxes donning their winter coats and the always elusive wolf.

Free, ranger-led snowshoe walks are available, and local guides offer a range of skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling tours throughout the cold season.

The Racetrack Playa in Death Valley National Park is an otherworldly experience. Matt Kazmierski / Getty Images

6. Experience the weird at Racetrack Playa, Death Valley National Park

Until quite recently, the "sailing stones" of Racetrack Playa were a long-standing mystery of Death Valley National Park. Any traveler who makes the long, bumpy trek to the flat playa will see that, over time, numerous large rocks have carved clear, meandering trails across the desert floor. Since the 1940s, dozens of theories on how they move have piled up until researchers finally cracked the case in 2014.

The culprit: winter. Thin sheets of ice that form on the playa floor melt in the morning sun, while wind pushes the floating ice against the rock, moving them along at up to five meters per minute. The Racetrack can be visited during other seasons, too, but winter is one of the most pleasant times to visit, given that the rest of the year Death Valley is generally very hot.

Test your nerve with an ice climb at Ouray, Colorado. Kennan Harvey / Getty Images

7. Ice climb in Ouray Ice Park, Colorado

What do you get when you combine an abundant source of spring water with 7500ft of irrigation pipe, more than 100 shower heads, and a cold, shady gorge in the Rockies? You get the world’s first man-made public ice climbing park. Ouray Ice Park offers climbers of all levels free admission to more than 200 climbs. Several nearby outfitters rent gear, while multiple local services provide training and guide services for all levels at the park. If you're there in January, check out the three-day Ouray Ice Festival and Competition, which draws some of the world's best climbers.

8. Contemplate in Sequoia National Park, California

Few things on Earth will alter your perspective more than standing next to a giant sequoia. Even better, stand next to a giant sequoia in the snow with no one around to interrupt your thoughts. An adult blue whale, the largest animal, can weigh 200 tons. Comparatively, the General Sherman tree in Sequoia National Park is estimated to weigh over 2,000 tons and is a relative youngster at around 2,200 years old.

At the Giant Forest and Grant Grove you can join free ranger-led snowshoe hikes, or you can head out on your own on one of the park's many trails. For families with children who aren't as enthused about a long hike in the snow, check out Wolverton Meadow, which has a winter snow-play area and is great for sledding. Take a break and warm up with a hot cocoa in the restaurant at the nearby Wuksachi Lodge. The area has recently been impacted by wildfires, so check the latest entry rules from the National Parks Service before you go.

Winter mornings are noisy affairs in Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico. Carl Johnson / Getty Images

9. Go birding in Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, New Mexico

People aren’t the only travelers that flee the cold of winter. Hundreds of thousands of migratory birds including snow geese and sandhill cranes flock to the marshes and grasslands of Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge south of Socorro, New Mexico, one of the most dramatic birding destinations in North America.

Explore the web of trails on foot, or drive the 12-mile auto tour loop to see hawks, eagles, ospreys and more. Come at sunrise to see huge flocks of geese taking off in search of food, and bring your binoculars and your zoom lens. The peak season is December and January, but you can always check the park’s online bird tracker to see the latest avian arrivals.

10. Ice skate the Rideau Canal, Ottawa

Ottawa's historic Rideau Canal – one of Canada's Unesco World Heritage Sites – is the oldest continuously operated canal system in North America. In the winter, the boats disappear, the canal freezes over and it transforms into the world's largest ice rink. Lace up your skates and explore the nearly 5 miles of glassy ice that runs from downtown Ottawa to Dow's Lake.

There's no need to make this a marathon outing; skating the canal can be as leisurely as you like. Heated rest stops dot the skateway, and skates can be rented at numerous spots. When you're ready for a break, warm up with freshly fried beavertails (donut-like slabs of dough) sold by vendors along the route. But don't dawdle too long – the skating season is on average only 50 days long.

Admire the frozen curtain of Minnehaha Falls during winter. Fernanda Silva Borges / EyeEm /Getty Images

11. Admire Minnehaha Falls, Minnesota

Not all winter wonders require a journey out into the frozen middle of nowhere; a few can be found within easy reach of big-city comforts. Minnehaha Falls, made famous by Longfellow’s poem The Song of Hiawatha, can be easily enjoyed within the city limits of Minneapolis.

In the cold winters of Minnesota, the 53-foot waterfall freezes solid, forming a dramatic curtain of ice. Enjoy the frozen falls from a safe distance at the open viewing areas – the City of Minneapolis issues dozens of citations every year for people that venture down into the closed area around the base of the falls.