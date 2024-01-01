On the northern side of the Giant Forest, Wolverton Meadow is at an elevation of 7250ft. It has picnic tables, hiking trailheads and a winter snow-play area. During snow season, cross-country skis and snowshoes are available for rent at Wuksachi Lodge.
