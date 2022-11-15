A city with a rich industrial heritage, a huge heart and a no-nonsense approach to life, Manchester has become a wildly diverse and vibrant modern metropolis. It’s one of the best – if not the best – cities in the UK.

It’s a place where difference is embraced and celebrated – indeed, as you wander Manchester’s neighborhoods, you may think you’ll have traversed many cities. Canal St is the multicolored heart of the Gay Village, while the Chinatown here is the second-largest in the UK. The bright lights of a modern metropolis fade away to reveal medieval buildings, imposing industrial bridges and even the remains of ancient Roman walls.

In Manchester, you can easily get distracted – and that’s precisely what you should do. Let this guide to an unforgettable day here serve merely as a starting point, and never be afraid to take a peek around that next corner. You never know what you might find.

Manchester’s Rainbow Village is lively by day – and even more so by night. Jun Huang/Shutterstock

Breakfast: Plan-making and people-watching

Open at 7:30am weekdays and 8am weekends, Ezra & Gil stimulates the senses in an atmosphere filled with the aroma of coffee, the taste of sweet delicacies and the buzz of conversation. With a fresh brew in hand, perch in a window seat at the Hilton St location – at the threshold of the vibrant and eclectic Northern Quarter – and spend an hour or so watching the world go by while mapping out a day to remember.

Early morning: Get creative in the Northern Quarter

The NQ is a neighborhood known for its creative and independent spirit – so take some time to wander its streets and get to know its independent shops, galleries and boutiques. The creative spirit also spills onto the street, thanks to colorful and occasionally surprising street art.

When you’re ready to head indoors, get lost roaming around the four floors of Afflecks, which is crammed with innovative independent traders. The building began life as a department store in the 1860s, and today is a must-visit emporium in the city that attracts 24,000 visitors every week. Drop in right when it opens (10:30am) for a quieter visit, and pop into the cafe on the top floor for elevenses before journeying on.

The Northern Quarter’s creative spirit extends to its colorful street murals. Alberto Manuel Urosa Toledano/Getty Images

Early afternoon: A cathedral, and a tram tour

As you walk toward the oldest part of the city, watch out for the vaulted arch of the “Hanging Ditch,” the remains of a medieval bridge that was built over, rediscovered, covered over once again and is now at the base of the building housing the cathedral visitor center.

Grand and imposing Manchester Cathedral is free to enter; in the soaring Gothic nave, friendly red-sashed volunteers will answer all your questions. The church has a busy calendar of events, so ask what’s happening during your visit. And if cathedrals aren’t your thing, then the National Museum of Football is right next door.

Manchester trams scurry all over the city, and are a cost-effective way to cram even more into your day. Wind your way up to St Peter’s Square and catch a tram out to MediaCityUK. Next to the tram stop, you’ll find Rise Up, Women, a statue to pioneering suffragette and Manchester native Emmeline Pankhurst.

Aboard the tram, you’ll get a quick tour of some city highlights, including the grandly classical Manchester Central Library, the classic pub Briton’s Protection and Deansgate Railway Station. To your right, look out for Castlefield Viaduct, an old bridge that has been converted into a carefully managed green space. And just after Pomona station, look to the left to catch a glimpse of Old Trafford, home to Manchester United.

Lunch: At the Lowry, with a side of art

Once you get to the docks, head to Pier Eight at the Lowry cultural center for lunch. (You’ll have worked up an appetite by now.) Among the many highlights of this multimedia theater and exhibition space is a collection of 300 works by LS Lowry, whose paintings documented Manchester and Northwest England in its 19th-century industrial heyday. If the weather is fair, take time to explore more of what MediaCity has to offer, including outdoor screenings. Plus, with the BBC studios nearby, you might even spot a celebrity or two.

Ultra-modern MediaCityUK occupies the quayside area that was once Manchester’s bustling port. Alex West/Getty Images

Late afternoon: A waterside wander

If you fancy a more leisurely afternoon, relax with a drink at one of the quayside bars before catching the tram back to the city. If you’re feeling more active, take a walk back along the waterways for a real chance to see the city from a very different angle. (The full walk will take 60 to 90 minutes.) Stop in a Ordsall Hall, a former manor house that has since been absorbed into the city. It’s free to wander around, and a small cafe offers well-priced mugs of tea and toasted cheese sandwiches to enjoy under glorious oak-beamed ceilings.

From here, make your way to the river path – a part of town known as Graffiti Palace thanks to the brightly colored designs that cover every wall. Once you’ve crossed over to the Bridgewater Canal, it won’t be long before you reach Castlefield Basin, a meeting of waterways, roads and railways that’s teeming with bars, restaurants and cafes abuzz at all hours. You can pause for a drink here or venture a little further on to the Gas Works Brew Bar for a pint of locally brewed beer and a traditional pub atmosphere as you ponder how best to spend the evening.

Dinner: Chips and gravy (what else?)

Food in Manchester is famously hearty: think pie, chips and plenty of gravy. If you’ve kept pace with the city so far then you’ve definitely earned a big plate of proper food – and the best place to find it is at Sam’s Chop House. The bar menu here offers a solid range classics, including crispy pork, slow-roast beef and freshly battered fish, all served with a big helping of fried-to-perfection chips. (A note when ordering in Mancunian: a “barm cake” is a bread roll.)

Before hitting the bars and live-music venues, stop for an elegant cocktail at 20 Stories. Christina Nwabugo for Lonely Planet

Night: Madchester beckons

“Madchester” is the well-earned nickname of a city that gave us Oasis, Morrissey, the Stone Roses, the Happy Mondays and many other acts. So if you were hoping to retire early, think again. Ascend to enjoy swank cocktails and magnificent views over the city at 20 Stories, or take a wander back to the Northern Quarter to try out some of those bars you spotted earlier. Gullivers is a great place to enjoy live local music and spot the next up-and-coming Manchester legends. Alternatively, you could do a bar crawl along rainbow-festooned Canal St for a lively end to a perfect, packed Manchester day.