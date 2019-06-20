Listen, I love a fast-paced jaunt through Los Angeles, but after a few days of sprawling city madness and innumerable ire-inducing traffic jams, I find myself craving something a tad more chill. This is typically the part where I say, "Ah yes, San Diego exists," and drive south for around 2 hours in search of the same glorious California goodness with a bit of a lower volume.

Despite never actually living in California, residing overseas has made it my typical entry point to the US whenever I return to see friends and family. San Diego has become one of the many places that feel like home to me, and I love popping by once or twice a year to visit my brother. If you have a weekend in town, here's what I'd recommend:

When to arrive: Come Thursday evening, if you're able, to maximize your time. Luckily, the airport is pretty chill, so even a Friday morning arrival shouldn't be too hectic.

How to get from the airport: Getting an Uber or Lyft is super easy with the nifty designated rideshare areas at SAN. There's also a bus stop at Terminal 2, though you'll spend a lot more time getting into the city only to save around $15–20.

Getting around town: Like most US cities, San Diego is one of those places where your life will be much easier if you rent a car, but you can definitely walk around the cheerful neighborhoods and call rideshares or take the bus for further sightseeing.

Where to stay: I have too many ideas for a mere bullet point – but if I wanted to be fancy, you'd find me at the Lafayette Hotel . As far as budget-friendly hotels go, the hotel-hostel combo at the colorful Samesun Ocean Beach is in a favorable beachside location, with both dorms and private rooms. You can also find anything from budget-friendly to bougie on Airbnb – my favorite neighborhoods are Ocean Beach, La Jolla, North Park and South Park. Personally, I just crash on my brother's couch 97% of the time.

What to pack: Laid-back and comfortable attire is the way here, seeing as the beach is never far away. Pack accordingly, but bring something to impress if you want an indulgent dinner somewhere classy or a rowdy night out.

Friday

Morning: The morning hours in Little Italy, a walkable neighborhood northwest of downtown, offer just the right experience for getting your weekend started. If you're still fielding Friday work emails but need some caffeine with a view – start by grabbing a coffee (or an iced matcha) at Portal Coffee right in front of Waterfront Park.

When hunger kicks in, grab a light bite on Caffe Italia's outdoor patio. For something more indulgent, dive into the all-pink Morning Glory, where breakfast from cuisines around the world is highly celebrated. From chilaquiles to Turkish eggs, variety would be an understatement.

How to spend the day: Ocean Beach is easy to get to for a quick afternoon hangout, so I'd recommend heading over for the afternoon to walk around the area or just laze about on the sand doused in sunshine. With volleyball courts and a dog beach, lots of local San Diegans come here regularly, giving it a nice neighborhood-y feel. Grab a poke bowl to-go from It's Raw Poke Shop for lunch – a small counter service spot with a tiny menu that is, indeed, that good to the point where I think about it while I'm away sometimes.

Dinner: The Lafayette Hotel feels like some epic fever dream that transforms into different eras and themes from room to room. The hotel's original heyday was back in the 1940s, with a massive renovation leading it to reopen in 2023. Even if you're not staying there – and most people aren't – the drinking and dining options are open to the public. Take your pick between a 1940s-era American diner, an Oaxacan-style dining room that looks like a church, a swanky outdoor pool bar, and even more that I'll leave you to discover.

After dark: Meander over to North Park for a cocktail or mocktail at Part Time Lover, a gorgeously designed bar and record shop combination that will definitely inspire the decor of my future dream home. Should the night escalate, Bluefoot Bar is ready for you with a dance-inducing selection of hip-hop hits, often from the early aughts.

Spend Saturday exploring the rugged coastline of Torrey Pines State Reserve. Getty Images

Saturday

Morning: You might not pronounce La Jolla correctly the first time (it's la hoy-a), but you'll definitely dig the views. This seaside neighborhood is charming – and expensive – a price tag that makes sense when you factor in the stunningly rugged coastline and deep blue tide pools teeming with marine life. Take a morning stroll around the La Jolla Tide Pools and Cuvier Park before eating on the airy rooftop of Trilogy Sanctuary, a health food cafe with plant-based eats and fresh juices. Alternatively, get your bacon and eggs fix nearby at Harry's Coffee Shop, the oldest diner in the area.

How to spend the day: Saturday afternoon calls for some pristine nature, and Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is the obvious answer. A perfect mid-weekend respite from all of the sights (and eats, and drinks), this coastal state park is seriously impressive and feels ages away from San Diego rather than a short 20-minute drive. I'd probably just pack my own lunch and have a picnic, but you can also grab a sandwich at Cliff Hanger Cafe, where hang gliders tend to oh-so-casually jump off cliffs toward the vast blue ocean ahead.

Dinner: Head back downtown for a sunset walk along Harbor Drive, followed by dinner on the rooftop at Seneca Trattoria, with prime city views that begin to twinkle as the night arrives.

After dark: Bar hop in the nearby Gaslamp Quarter downtown, where the nighttime energy is abundant (and so are the late-night taco spots). Alternatively, the whiskey lounge at Seven Grand up in North Park always delivers a good time.

Balboa Park is San Diego's answer to NYC's Central Park. Getty Images

Sunday

Morning: Balboa Park is essentially the Central Park of San Diego, a 1200-acre public park with tons of green space, plus museums and restaurants. Depending on how many activities you want to do here, you could probably spend a whole day exploring the area, but I love taking a simple walk around the quiet, leafy paths at the very least. It's free to do the latter, but you could get a Park Explorer Pass if you feel like doing it big – including the Japanese Friendship Garden, art and culture museums, and science and history exhibits. Exit through the south end of the park and eat a stack of French toast at Golden Hill Cafe for breakfast.

How to spend the day: Finish the weekend in Barrio Logan, a Mexican-American neighborhood full of colorful murals in all directions and some of the absolute best Mexican food in town. You can stop in galleries and creative small shops, although the entire area is like an outdoor art museum already – with giant murals and vibrant graffiti telling a story of the area's history. It was here back in 1890 where settlers from Mexico arrived, leading to the central Chicano Park to become a landmark. Down an alarming volume of top-notch tacos at SALUD for lunch, or try literally anything from the menu at the old-school favorite Las Cuatro Milpas.

And from Barrio Logan, you're a wondrously short 10-minute drive from the airport. Be prepared to return: San Diego has way more to offer than just one weekend can fit – I've been visiting for years and still keep discovering new things to do.