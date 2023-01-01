Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

This reserve preserves the last mainland stands of the Torrey pine (Pinus torreyana), a species adapted to sparse rainfall and sandy, stony soils. Steep sandstone gullies have eroded into wonderfully textured surfaces, and the views over the ocean and north, including whale-watching, are superb. Volunteers lead nature walks at 10am and 2pm on weekends and holidays. Several trails wind through the reserve and down to the beach.

The reserve extends between N Torrey Pines Rd and the ocean, and from the Torrey Pines Gliderport to Del Mar. Parking is available on streets or in the park for $10 to $20.