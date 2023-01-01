University of California San Diego

UCSD was established in 1960 and now has more than 30,000 students and a strong reputation, particularly for mathematics and science. It lies on rolling coastal hills in a parklike setting, surrounded by tall, fragrant eucalyptus. Its most distinctive structure is the Geisel Library, an upside-down pyramid named for children’s author Theodor Geisel, aka Dr Seuss of Cat in the Hat fame; there's a collection of his drawings and books. Download a map of UCSD's excellent collection of public art at http://stuartcollection.ucsd.edu.

Fallen Star is a standout sight at UCSD – it's an angled house that juts out of the seventh floor of UCSD's Jacobs School of Engineering. Guests can step inside between 11am to 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.