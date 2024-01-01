Seagrove Park

San Diego

LoginSave

At the end of 15th St, this park abuts the beach and overlooks the ocean. This little stretch of well-groomed lawn is a community hub and perfect for a picnic.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Children's Pool

    Children's Pool

    7.83 MILES

    Built in the 1930s behind a wave-cutting seawall, La Jolla’s Children’s Pool was created as a family beach but has since been invaded by herds of seals…

  • Birch Aquarium At Scripps, La Jolla, California. (Photo by: Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Birch Aquarium at Scripps

    6.61 MILES

    This state-of-the-art aquarium is a wonderous underwater world home to 5000 fish. Visitors can watch sharks dart, kelp forests sway, and even meet a…

  • California Surf Museum

    California Surf Museum

    17.51 MILES

    It's easy to spend an hour in this heartfelt museum of surf artifacts, from a timeline of surfing history to surf-themed art and a radical collection of…

  • Star of India at the Maritime Museum on the Embarcadero.

    Maritime Museum of San Diego

    17.42 MILES

    Next to the new Waterfront Park, this collection of 11 historic sailing ships, steam boats and submarines is easy to spot: just look for the 100ft-high…

  • New Children’s Museum

    New Children’s Museum

    18.26 MILES

    This interactive children’s museum offers interactive art meant for kids. Installations are designed by artists, so tykes can learn principles of movement…

  • Estudillo Museum, Old Town State Historic Park.

    Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

    14.78 MILES

    On the site of San Diego's first European settlement, Old Town consists of a cluster of restored or rebuilt historic 19th-century buildings filled with…

  • San Diego Main Library

    San Diego Main Library

    18.58 MILES

    A couple blocks east of Petco Park, the city's recent landmark is a beauty. Crowned by a steel-and-mesh dome, the futuristic, nine-story library features…

  • San Diego, AUG 2 2014 - Overcast view of the entrance of Sunny Jim Sea Cave; Shutterstock ID 2148197953; GL: 65050; netsuite: Online editorial; full: POI updates: San Diego; name: Ann Douglas Lott 2148197953

    Cave Store

    7.67 MILES

    Waves have carved a series of caves into the sandstone cliffs east of La Jolla Cove. The one below the Cave Store, a shop selling vintage curios, is 200…

View more attractions

Nearby San Diego attractions

1. Cedros Design District

2.16 MILES

A cluster of furniture, interior and design shops, plus a few restaurants, entertainment venues and galleries.

2. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

2.9 MILES

This reserve preserves the last mainland stands of the Torrey pine (Pinus torreyana), a species adapted to sparse rainfall and sandy, stony soils. Steep…

3. Cardiff State Beach

3 MILES

Just south of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, the surf break on the reef here is mostly popular with longboarders, but it gets very good at low tide with a big north…

4. San Elijo Lagoon

3.6 MILES

One of the town's main draws is this 979-acre ecological preserve popular with bird-watchers for its herons, coots, terns, ducks, egrets and more than 250…

5. San Elijo State Beach

4.62 MILES

A little north of Cardiff State Beach, San Elijo State Beach has good winter waves and $10 parking all day Monday to Thursday, $12 all day Friday through…

6. Lux Art Institute

4.65 MILES

A few miles east of central Encinitas, this institute lets spectators be present at the creation of art. A changing lineup of artists in residence take…

7. Salk Institute

5.24 MILES

In 1960 Jonas Salk, the polio-prevention pioneer, founded the Salk Institute for biological and biomedical research. San Diego County donated 27 acres of…

8. Self-Realization Fellowship Retreat

5.4 MILES

Yogi Paramahansa Yogananda founded his center here in 1937, and the town has been a magnet for holistic healers and natural-lifestyle seekers ever since…